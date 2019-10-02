PM Varadkar: UK PM Johnson's proposal does not fully meet the agreed objectives of backstop - Spokesperson

- PM Varadkar told UK PM Johnson in a phone call that his proposal does not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop.
- Pound up in the air trapped in a doji on the day between the lows of 1.2226 and 1.2323.
The Irish PM Varadkar told UK PM Johnson in a phone call that his proposal does not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop; will study proposals further - Spokesperson.
The PM Varadkar is said to have had constructive, useful talks with UK PM johnson; but there is more work to be done.
- Irish PM to speak with UK PM again next week - Spokesperson
GBP/USD trapped a doji says it all
This echos previous reports which are leaving the Pound up in the air trapped in a doji on the day between the lows of 1.2226 and 1.2323. In a statement following the phone call between European Commission stated that Juncker who also 'acknowledged the positive advances, notably with regards to the full regulatory alignment for all goods and the control of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain', the President also said that there are still some problematic points that will need further work in the coming days, notably with regards to the governance of the backstop."
GBP/USD daily doji on mixed Brexit sentiment
