PM Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition on track to win around 300 of the 465 seats - Nikkei

PM Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition on track to win around 300 of the 465 seats - NikkeiBy Eren Sengezer
"As the campaign for Sunday's general election enters its final stretch, new polling shows Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition on track to win around 300 of the 465 seats in the Diet's lower house," Nikkei Asian Review wrote in a recent article.
Key quotes:
- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike's upstart Party of Hope has lost much of its initial momentum.
- But The Nikkei Inc. survey conducted Tuesday through Thursday indicates that some uncertainty remains on the eve of the Japanese election, with 23% of the 289 single-seat constituencies and 16% of the 176 proportional-representation seats still considered close races.
