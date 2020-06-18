PM Morrison: Australia is being target by a cyber-attack on all levels

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison came out on the wires in early Asian trades, via Reuters, warning against the increase in cyber-attacks in the country.

Further comments

“Organisations being targeted by the sophisticated state-based actor.”

“Cyber-attack on all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers.”

“Know it is state-based actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting.”

“Not a lot of state actors that can launch this sort of attack.”

“No one event or one instance for this warning.”

“Frequency of attacks has been increasing over many months.”

“Not making any public attribution over the identity of state-based actor.”

Market reaction

The aussie dollar is unfazed by the above headlines, as it takes cues from the risk-recovery seen across the markets in Asia this Friday.