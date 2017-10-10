PM May says close to an agreement on EU citizens

PM May says close to an agreement on EU citizensBy Ross J Burland
The fifth round of Brexit talks gets underway in Brussels today with both sides anxious to make progress.
Citizens’ rights, the divorce bill and “other separation issues” were to be discussed in technical working groups today in the first of three days of talks.
Tuesday is put down as a co-ordinators' session.
Wednesday is a day off ahead of the principals’ meeting on Thursday where we might get a joint press briefing from Brexit Secretary David Davis and his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier.
These talks open against a backdrop of growing frustration on the British team with Theresa May warning EU chiefs “the ball is in your court”.
Hitting the wires just recently, UK's PM May has said that she will not be kicking out EU citizens living in the UK and that they are close to an agreement with the EU on this matter.
