PM May: Economic cooperation, currently 150 billion a year; 1 trillion invested so far

President Donald Trump and UK's Theresa May shared his views on the historical relationship that both countries have.

Key Highlights

-Defense Security Cooperation reaffirms the alliance behind NATO, to fight cyber-warfare.

-Future economic cooperation, where the current investment is 150 billion a year - 1 trillion invested on each economy

-Theresa May wants fellow European leaders to invest 2% GDP on defense, to be properly equipped to face challenges together.

-Establish trade negotiations, practical steps to enable companies in both countries to keep doing business.

-Leading efforts in security cooperation and intelligence.