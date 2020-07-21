PM Conte: 28% of EUR750 bln agreed at the EU summit will be destined for Italy

Responses are coming in from the Italian Prime Minister (PM) Giuseppe Conte and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on the European Union (EU) Summit breakthrough.

Italy’s PM Conte said 28% of the EUR750 bln agreed at the EU summit will be destined for Italy, of which EUR81bln in grants and EUR127bln in loans.

Meanwhile, Dutch PM Rutte noted: “I see no disappointments in the EU deal.”

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he has no regrets about the deal.

Market reaction

EUR/USD holds the lower ground around 1.1430, down nearly 40-pips following the EU deal announcement, with “Sell the fact” in play.