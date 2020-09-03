PM Abe's No. 2 Suga formally announces run for top spot – Nikkei

The Nikkei reports that the Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday announced his candidacy to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, vowing to push forward with the Japanese premier's signature economic policies.
Lead paragraphs
The 71-year-old Suga, who has been Abe's right-hand man for nearly eight years, is on course to secure about 70 percent of the votes of party lawmakers, making him the clear front-runner.
The race for the party's top post will officially kick off on Sept. 8 and a new leader will be elected at a joint plenary meeting of LDP party members from both houses of parliament to be held on Sept. 14.
Market implications
The nomination is bearish for the yen. When news hit that Abe would resign, the yen rallied.
If chosen as prime minister, Suga said he would push forward with "Abenomics," Abe's signature policy mix based on the three arrows of monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, fiscal stimulus through government spending and structural reforms.
Abenomics has been bearish for the yen because the stimulus designed to weaken the yen was supposed to help to undo the aftermath of overly cautious monetary policy that had led to higher real interest rates and an expensive currency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7300 as gains in equities battle US dollar strength
AUD/USD keeps pullback from weekly lows, manages to stay beyond 2019 top despite heavy declines. The Aussie economy officially enters recession as GDP marked record contraction on QoQ. US dollar index recovers for two days despite downbeat ADP report challenging the bulls.
USD/JPY recovered 106.00 but lacks bullish momentum
Increased demand for the greenback helped USD/JPY to close in the red, although weaker US Treasury yields capped the advance.
Gold keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940
Gold fails to keep the bounces off Wednesday’s low of $1,932.73, drops for the second day in a row. The yellow metal marked the biggest losses since August 19 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose for the second day.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.
EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains
The record breaking moves in the S&P 500 has drawn investors into US assets and in turn the USD. The dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies on Wed with euro and the AUD experiencing the steepest declines.