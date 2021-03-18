Plug Power Stock Price and forecast: Accounting issues hit shares, best to wait and see

- PLUG Power does not have a happy St Patrick's Day!
- PLUG shares end down 8% for two days in a row.
- PLUG shares hit by accounting issues, at $37.65 now.
PLUG Power Inc (PLUG) is a leading provider of alternatives to standard combustion power systems. PLUG is engaged in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems.
PLUG Power shares have struggled as the company said on Tuesday, March 16 that information in previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon.
Plug Price prediction
This is obviously pretty serious news and a trawl through any news portal such as Reuters shows a litany of news feeds in relation to investor lawsuits and potential class-action lawsuits launched by multiple law firms. PLUG shares obviously reacted badly to the news dropping from $48 to $36 over the course of two trading sessions.
PLUG's statement includes multiple accounting periods, not just one so puts into question a multitude of investor assumptions built into the share price.
"On March 12, 2021, management and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) of the Company, in consultation with KPMG LLP (“KPMG”), the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, determined that the Company’s previously issued financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and as of and for each of the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, June 30, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020 and 2019 (collectively, the “Prior Period Financial Statements”), should no longer be relied upon due to errors in accounting primarily relating to (i) the reported book value of right of use assets and related finance obligations (“ROU Accounting”), (ii) loss accruals for certain service contracts, (iii) the impairment of certain long-lived assets, and (iv) the classification of certain expenses previously included in research and development costs ((i) through (iv) collectively, the “Restatement Items”). In addition, the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and related discussion included in the Company’s shareholder letter furnished on the Form 8-K filed by the Company on February 25, 2021 should no longer be relied upon".
PLUG does not say when it will be able to file the new financial statements but is "working diligently" to do so.
All in all a bit of a mess and not an investment to make with all this uncertainty. Traders may wish to speculate on the outcome of this and that is pure speculation or gambling but as of now, I don't see PLUG as being investible until this is clarified. Then we will be able to reexamine financials and make an investment case. Until then best to sit tight on the sidelines.
