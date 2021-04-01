Plug Power Inc stock forecast: Extends rally after a new partnership with Brookfield

- NASDAQ:PLUG gained 5.29% on Wednesday as the NASDAQ rebounded from its recent lull.
- Plug and Brookfield Renewable Partners announce a hydrogen production plant.
- Plug sees a nice rebound from its report earlier this month of accounting errors in previous years.
NASDAQ:PLUG has taken its shareholders on a rollercoaster ride so far in 2021, as the stock hit a new all-time high of $75.49 in January, but has plummeted ever since. On Wednesday, Plug Power extended its gains for the week by adding a further 5.29% to close the trading session at $35.84. The surge follows a 10% rally on Tuesday following a major announcement with a Canadian based renewable energy company. Plug is still trading well below its 50-day moving average, and is still more than 50% off of those recent all-time high price levels.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
That announcement was an agreement between Plug Power and Canadian energy conglomerate Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to build a new green hydrogen production plan in Pennsylvania. The new plant is reportedly set to produce 15 metric tons of hydrogen per day, alongside Plug’s two other plants in New York and Tennessee. Over the long term, Plug is planning to eventually have the capacity to produce 500 metric tons per day by 2025 and over 1,000 by the year 2028. Plug is attempting to capitalize on the global shift to clean energy in industries and manufacturing, as well as in America under the Biden administration.
Plug Stock news
The freefall that Plug’s stock saw in March was a result of the company reporting that there had been some accounting errors in previous years. Despite the 50% pullback, Wall Street analysts are still bullish on Plug over the long term, and JPMorgan has recently given the stock a new price target of $51.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.