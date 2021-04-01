Plug Power Inc stock forecast: Extends rally after a new partnership with Brookfield

NASDAQ:PLUG gained 5.29% on Wednesday as the NASDAQ rebounded from its recent lull.

Plug and Brookfield Renewable Partners announce a hydrogen production plant.

Plug sees a nice rebound from its report earlier this month of accounting errors in previous years.

NASDAQ:PLUG has taken its shareholders on a rollercoaster ride so far in 2021, as the stock hit a new all-time high of $75.49 in January, but has plummeted ever since. On Wednesday, Plug Power extended its gains for the week by adding a further 5.29% to close the trading session at $35.84. The surge follows a 10% rally on Tuesday following a major announcement with a Canadian based renewable energy company. Plug is still trading well below its 50-day moving average, and is still more than 50% off of those recent all-time high price levels.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

That announcement was an agreement between Plug Power and Canadian energy conglomerate Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to build a new green hydrogen production plan in Pennsylvania. The new plant is reportedly set to produce 15 metric tons of hydrogen per day, alongside Plug’s two other plants in New York and Tennessee. Over the long term, Plug is planning to eventually have the capacity to produce 500 metric tons per day by 2025 and over 1,000 by the year 2028. Plug is attempting to capitalize on the global shift to clean energy in industries and manufacturing, as well as in America under the Biden administration.

Plug Stock news

The freefall that Plug’s stock saw in March was a result of the company reporting that there had been some accounting errors in previous years. Despite the 50% pullback, Wall Street analysts are still bullish on Plug over the long term, and JPMorgan has recently given the stock a new price target of $51.