PLTR Stock News: Palantir Technologies gains again as markets surge on impressive earnings

The flurry of Palantir’s latest contract spree is evidence that the company has become a trusted resource for the ongoing modernization of the US government. Palantir recently secured new partnerships with the US Army, US Veteran Affairs, and MSP Recovery, among others. Its lone black eye is the potential loss of its long-term contract with ICE, although the newer contracts that Palantir has secured more than make up for this one lost deal.

All signs are pointing to Palantir’s bullish uptrend remaining intact as the company heads towards its much anticipated third quarter earnings call. The stock has been trending higher as of late, and is on the cusp of recapturing both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which would flip the long-term sentiment to bullish. Palantir receives enough bullish sentiment from retail investors in trading rooms like r/WallStreetBets, but it is nice to see that the technicals for the stock are also aligning.

NYSE:PLTR rode higher alongside the broader markets on Thursday, as the popular data analytics stock extended its win streak to four straight sessions. Shares of PLTR gained 0.91% on Thursday and closed the trading session at $24.35. Investors were in a good mood during Thursday’s session as the broader markets rallied on a bullish start to the third quarter earnings season. The Dow Jones snapped its recent losing streak and gained 534 basis points, while the S&P 500 jumped higher by 1.71% for its largest single day gain since March. The NASDAQ actually led the way amongst the major indices, as the tech-heavy index surged by 1.73%.

