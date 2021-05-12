PLTR Stock Forecast: Palantir Technologies surges on impressive first quarter revenues, Bitcoin

NYSE:PLTR gained 9.42% on Tuesday as growth stocks rebounded from Monday’s sell off.

Palantir reported its first quarter earnings report before the opening bell.

Palantir opened eyes with the addition of Bitcoin to its future plans.

NYSE:PLTR has finally reversed its downward trend, with its first positive trading day in over two weeks. The broader decline has been in effect for Palantir since it peaked at $45.00 at the end of January, but a positive earnings report has managed to change the tides for the data analytics company. On Tuesday, Palantir surged by 9.42% to close the trading session at $20.21, which is still well below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Before the opening of the markets on Tuesday, Palantir held its third quarterly earnings call as a publicly traded company. Palantir met Wall Street expectations for earnings as it reported $0.04 per share which was right in line with what analysts were forecasting. Revenue beat expectations though as Palantir brought in $342 million in the quarter compared to consensus estimates of $332.2 million. The company reported $200 million of that revenue was from government contracts, which actually shows growth on the consumer facing side of its business. Palantir added 24 new customers since last quarter, and gave forward guidance of $360 million in revenues next quarter.

PLTR price prediction

Palantir also raised some eyebrows when it announced it would begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for its contracts, and mentioned it would consider adding the cryptocurrency to its balance sheets as a future investment. Considering much of Palantir’s work revolves around government contracts, some are speculating that this could mean the U.S. government is moving towards acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate digital currency. This is all speculation though, as Palantir reiterated it is focussed on growing its consumer client base which makes more sense when accepting Bitcoin.