PLTR Stock Forecast: Palantir Technologies surges on impressive first quarter revenues, Bitcoin

- NYSE:PLTR gained 9.42% on Tuesday as growth stocks rebounded from Monday’s sell off.
- Palantir reported its first quarter earnings report before the opening bell.
- Palantir opened eyes with the addition of Bitcoin to its future plans.
NYSE:PLTR has finally reversed its downward trend, with its first positive trading day in over two weeks. The broader decline has been in effect for Palantir since it peaked at $45.00 at the end of January, but a positive earnings report has managed to change the tides for the data analytics company. On Tuesday, Palantir surged by 9.42% to close the trading session at $20.21, which is still well below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Before the opening of the markets on Tuesday, Palantir held its third quarterly earnings call as a publicly traded company. Palantir met Wall Street expectations for earnings as it reported $0.04 per share which was right in line with what analysts were forecasting. Revenue beat expectations though as Palantir brought in $342 million in the quarter compared to consensus estimates of $332.2 million. The company reported $200 million of that revenue was from government contracts, which actually shows growth on the consumer facing side of its business. Palantir added 24 new customers since last quarter, and gave forward guidance of $360 million in revenues next quarter.
PLTR price prediction
Palantir also raised some eyebrows when it announced it would begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for its contracts, and mentioned it would consider adding the cryptocurrency to its balance sheets as a future investment. Considering much of Palantir’s work revolves around government contracts, some are speculating that this could mean the U.S. government is moving towards acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate digital currency. This is all speculation though, as Palantir reiterated it is focussed on growing its consumer client base which makes more sense when accepting Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: A big miss on US CPI to drive XAU/USD above 200-DMA?
Gold pressured amid fears of rising inflation, interest rates. US dollar’s haven demand lifted on Middle East tensions. Disappointing US CPI could revive gold’s bullish momentum.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.