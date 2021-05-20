PLTR Stock Forecast: Palantir Technologies dips alongside Bitcoin’s flash crash

NYSE:PLTR fell by 2.68% on Wednesday, as the broader markets fell back into the red.

Palantir’s recent commitment to Bitcoin may be a costly one as cryptocurrencies continue to plummet.

Palantir’s relative strength continues to rise as technical analysts predict a bullish breakout.

NYSE:PLTR saw its three-day rally cut short on Wednesday as the divisive data analytics company’s earnings momentum wore off. Shares fell by 2.68% on Wednesday to close the turbulent trading session at $20.67. Not only did Palantir see a surge after its earnings call last week, but the stock has also been caught up in the latest Reddit short squeeze that has hit the markets. Despite its popularity amongst retail investors, Palantir is still in the red thus far in 2021, and is trading at more than a 50% discount from its 52-week high price of $45.00.

Last week, Palantir made a surprising commitment to Bitcoin as a form of accepted payment from its partners. The company also stated that it was contemplating holding Bitcoin as an investment on its balance sheet in the future, which has become a popular move by companies wishing to hedge against a weakening dollar. But that commitment may prove to be a costly one for Palantir, as the price of Bitcoin has been in freefall losing nearly 40% of its value during the past few days. Companies that have openly pledged their investments in Bitcoin like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Square (NYSE:SQ) have also been falling alongside the benchmark crypto, so it should be no surprise to see Palantir dip as well.

PLTR price prediction

Palantir saw its relative strength rise once again as it rose above the pivotal level of 80 on Wednesday. Technical analysts are noting that Palantir’s long consolidation period may be coming to an end with a classic triple bottom pattern that may indicate the stock is ready to break out to the upside.