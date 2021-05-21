PLTR Stock Forecast: Palantir Technologies cools off despite growth sectors heating back up

NYSE:PLTR dips by 0.29% as the broader markets rallied from their early week woes.

Palantir seems to have hit a resistance level despite its recent bullish turn.

If data is the new currency, long-term Palantir bulls have the right idea.

NYSE:PLTR has lost a bit of its swagger this week, after a recent bull run renewed hope amongst the stock’s devoted fanbase. On Thursday, shares traded mostly flat throughout the day, but ended up losing 0.29% to close the trading session at $20.61. Palantir continues to be a fierce battleground stock that has created an ongoing tug of war between the bulls and the bears. It has also managed to be lumped in with meme stocks that have garnered a lot of support from Redditors, which has also distracted investors from the true fundamentals and acceleration of the company.

After Palantir surged for a short-lived rally following its recent earnings call, the stock has flattened out after seemingly hitting a resistance point which has stalled its bullish breakout. The performance of the stock has extended the prolonged period of consolidation following its decline from it's all-time high price of $45.00 in late January. Investors will look for further support that should keep shares anova the $20.00 price barrier for now, and the next resistance level Palantir will approach is around $21.25.

PLTR price prediction

As far as a long-term outlook goes, Palantir is certainly in the right industry. Data is the new currency these days, and as the industry leader in data analytics, long-term Palantir bulls may be rewarded in the end. The company has upped its sales force by 50 in 2021, and continues to diversify itself across multiple industries as it attempts to shed its reputation as a company reliant on government contracts.