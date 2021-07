PLTR News: Palantir Technologies rises amidst broader tech rally

As we find ourselves in the middle of earnings season, investors should expect Palantir to trade mostly sideways ahead of its earnings call in August . Palantir has actually had a fairly impressive earnings history so far, and will look to build on last quarter’s revenue growth. The company made headlines by anticipating that its annual revenues will grow to $4 billion by 2025, so Wall Street will surely be watching how the company’s sequential growth stacks up to its long-term plans.

Palantir’s newest SPAC investment that was announced on Tuesday is Australian electric vehicle charging company, Tritium. It was reported on Wednesday that Palantir is allowing Tritium to have access to its Foundry data analytics platform, which could be one of the first users of the Foundry for Builders program . This program is intended to assist start up and early-stage companies by having early and presumably affordable access to Foundry’s platforms during a critical point in the business’ life cycle.

NYSE:PLTR is showing some signs of life, despite still alternating red and green daily candles over the past couple of weeks. On Wednesday, shares of Palantir surged by 4.06% to close the session at $22.56 . Palantir broke through its recent downtrend line as it broke through a previous level of resistance at around $22.00. Palantir bulls will want to see that level used as support now if the stock is ready to push higher towards the volume gap above $30.00. The past several times that Palantir attempted to break out, the bears were able to slap it back down rather quickly.

