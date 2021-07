PLTR News: Palantir Technologies gains as the bulls come to the rescue

Shares of Palantir continue to garner support from both retail and institutional investors, as mega funds like Ark Invest, Citadel, and Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office have all built large positions in the stock . Likewise the stock continues to be one of the most widely discussed stocks on Reddit forums, reiterating the fact that retail investors are also well invested in Palantir for the long-term.

Palantir’s introduction to the UK’s NHS was a rocky one, as British citizens protested the use of the company’s Foundry platform following its announcement earlier this year. Now, NHS researchers are concerned that their access to the COVID-19 database that is run through Foundry has been limited with no immediate response from Palantir as to why . While this could be more of a case of NHS management restricting access to staff, it doesn’t help that Palantir’s name is associated with these issues, especially after the critical response to its inception just a few months ago.

NYSE:PLTR started the week the way its investors were hoping after three straight losing days heading into the July Fourth long weekend. On Tuesday, shares of Palantir added 0.98% to close the trading session at $24.68 . The move was a positive one, especially after the broader markets fell sharply to begin the session after news of slower economic recovery and a potential decrease in COVID-19 vaccine efficacy against the new delta variant looms. Palantir is still trading between its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as the stock remains poised for a bullish breakout.

