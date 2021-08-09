PLTR News: Palantir Technologies falls to close the week, reversing its recent trend

Another institution filed a 13F to disclose that it has taken a new position in Palantir’s common stock. The Swiss National Bank becomes the latest institutional investor to start a position in Palantir, and the timing ahead of earnings is interesting to note . This comes from the same report that Ark Invest filed that disclosed it had increased its holding by over 60% during the last quarter.

These mixed signals continue to frustrate investors ahead of the second quarter earnings call scheduled for August 12th . After the first quarter earnings call, Palantir saw a nice surge as the company topped Wall Street estimates. What’s in store for the second quarter? Tech companies have been reporting positive earnings for the quarter thus far, and with the number of new contracts Palantir has signed, initial sentiment is bullish. The stock seems overdue for a breakout in one direction or the other, and the earnings report may be the catalyst Palantir needs.

NYSE:PLTR ended its recent win streak with a reversal on Friday, as a better than expected July jobs report saw growth stocks pull back. Cyclical stocks gained on Friday as more positive signs of economic recovery initiated a rising fear of interest rates returning to normal, as well as Fed tapering that could start as early as the end of 2021. Shares of Palantir fell by 3.11% to close the final trading session of the week at $21.82 . With the one-day drop, Palantir erased nearly all of its gains for the week, as the stock continued to trade within a tight range of consolidation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.