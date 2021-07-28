PLTR News: Palantir Technologies falls as markets pull back ahead of big tech earnings

NYSE:PLTR fell by 2.03% on Tuesday amidst a broader market sell off.

Palantir is looking to leverage its investments into cash flow for the future.

Palantir is tied to another SPAC merger, this time with an EV charging company.

NYSE:PLTR continued to trade within range on Tuesday, as the stock followed up a green day with another red one. This pattern has been all too familiar for Palantir investors, who have watched as the stock has traded mostly sideways for the past few months. On Tuesday, as the broader markets pulled back, shares of Palantir slipped by 2.03% and finished the trading session at $21.68. Palantir remains below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, so the sentiment still has not quite turned bullish during this current stretch.

Palantir has been in the spotlight lately for its work in bringing private companies to the public market. The company has been involved in quite a few rounds of PIPE investing for up and coming SPAC mergers, and some believe this could benefit Palantir in the future. Not only could these return lucrative amounts of capital if the companies are successful, but it also gives Palantir new customers that can grow while using its various data analytics platforms. For a company that has yet to be profitable in its over 20 years of existence, Palantir could be eyeing some big pay days from its various investments.

Speaking of PIPE investments, Palantir has been linked to yet another company going public via a SPAC merger. Yesterday, Palantir was tied to ad tech platform Adtheorent, and on Tuesday, it was reported that the company would be investing in Australian EV charging brand Tritium, which is going public via a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:DCRN).