PLTR News: Palantir Technologies edges higher as markets rally into the close

In an interesting sidenote, Palantir is the lead sponsor for the ongoing Miami Hack Week event that focuses on new solutions and players in the cybersecurity world . Many on social media have wondered if Palantir is using the event for recruiting or for potential new investments or acquisitions in the future. As a data analytics company that works closely with governments, Palantir has its finger on the pulse of the cybersecurity industry.

Palantir continues to increase its stakes in early-stage companies as the data analytics firm adds another SPAC merger to its portfolio. On Tuesday, buy now pay later platform Kredivo is merging with a SPAC and seeking a $2.5 billion valuation . Kredivo is based in Indonesia, and is set to go head to head with companies like Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Australian company Afterpay, which was acquired earlier this week by fintech giant Square (NYSE:SQ). The move is another in a long line of SPAC investments for Palantir, as the company tries to diversify its long-term plans.

NYSE:PLTR continues to trade within a tight range, as the bulls and bears are at odds ahead of its second quarter earnings call. On Tuesday, shares of Palantir added 0.63% to close the session at $22.24 . Palantir continues to trade below both its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that the general sentiment remains bearish for now. The markets shrugged off a hesitant start to the morning as all three major indices rallied into the closing bell. Mixed earnings results contributed to the environment, as well as ongoing concerns of the rising cases of the COVID-19 delta variant.

