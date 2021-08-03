PLTR News: Palantir Technologies climbs higher as markets seek direction to start the week

Palantir may also be seeing some early rewards from its early investment in the upcoming SPAC merger, Lilium. The German company reported that it received a massive order from Brazil for 220 of its eVTOL aircrafts in a deal worth an estimated $1 billion . The deal is important on two fronts. First, it is the largest order in Lilium’s young history, and it also marks the first move into the lucrative South American market.

With just nine days left before its second quarter earnings call, Palantir is using its social media sites to boost investor perception of the company. On Monday, Palantir released an impressive eight minute video outlining how its data analytics platforms are utilized by the WFP or World Food Programme to deliver food and supplies to those in need during natural disasters or other emergencies. Palantir is no stranger to public controversy, so investors will be happy to know that the company doesn’t just deal in counter-terrorism and immigration cases.

NYSE:PLTR started August off on the right foot, as the data analytics company approaches its second quarter earnings call on August 11th before the market opens. On Monday, shares of Palantir gained 1.80% to close the first trading session of August at $22.10 . Palantir managed to outpace the broader markets, after all three indices gapped higher to start the day, but tumbled in the final hour of trading to close the session in the red. It was an auspicious start to the month, after a July that saw the S&P 500 record its sixth straight month of gains.

