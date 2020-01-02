Plenty of room for more PBOC RRR cuts – Global Times

The highly read Chinese publication, Global Times, is out with an editorial piece after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a cut to reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on Monday.

Key Quotes:

“China's room for loose monetary policy is expanding as major restricting factors are greatly reduced -

the rising price of pork has started to fall as production recovers

yuan's downtrend has been reversed since China and the US made interim progress in their trade talks

China has made progress in mitigating financial risks

The PBOC is expected in 2020 to inject more liquidity into the market through various policy tools within the normal space.”