Platinum prices (XPT/USD) rose on Tuesday, according to FXStreet data. Platinum trades at $952.75 per troy ounce, up 0.13% from the $951.55 it cost on Monday.
Platinum prices have decreased by 4.15% since the beginning of the year.
|Unit measure
|Platinum Price Today in USD
|Troy Ounce
|952.75
|1 Gram
|30.63
The Gold/Platinum ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Platinum needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 2.52 on Tuesday, broadly unchanged from 2.52 on Monday.
