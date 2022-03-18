Platinum Price Analysis: Bulls are firmer above 20-EMA but seek more validation

- A lackluster move from Platinum has been carry-forwarded on Friday.
- The asset is holding above 20-EMA but seeks more validation from other indicators.
- The RSI (14) is oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which signals consolidation ahead.
Platinum (XPT/USD) is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,023.47-$1,031.56 in the Asian session. The asset has carry-forwarded the lackluster move of Thursday and is awaiting a trigger for a decisive move.
On an hourly scale, Platinum is auctioning in a neutral channel, which doesn’t reflect biases towards any direction but responses after the volatility contracts significantly. The upper end of the neutral channel is placed around Thursday’s high at $1,033.13 and the lower end is marked from Thursday’s low at $1,012.45.
The precious metal is stabilized above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is trading around $1,023.5. While the 200-period EMA is much above the Platinum prices around $1,060.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which signals a directionless move ahead.
For the upside, bulls need to violate Thursday’s high at $1,033.13, which will drive the asset towards Monday’s average traded price at $1,050.00. Breach of the latter will send the precious metal to the 200-period EMA at $1,060.00.
On the contrary, bears can dictate the levels if Platinum slips below Thursday’s low at $1,012.45. This will drag the asset towards the psychological figure of $1,000.00, followed by Tuesday’s low at $985.20.
Platinum (XPT/USD) hourly chart
Platinum
|Overview
|Today last price
|1026.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1025.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1073.13
|Daily SMA50
|1052.65
|Daily SMA100
|1005.37
|Daily SMA200
|1009.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1033.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1012.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1182.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1053.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1129.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|1008.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1025.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1020.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1014.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1003.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|993.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1035.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1044.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1055.92
