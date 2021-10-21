Pinterest Stock News and Forecast: Paypal (PYPL) pins its hopes on buying PINS

Pinterest stock rises on the rumour of Paypal bid.

PYPL stock drops though as news of the deal breaks.

Paypal is rumoured to offer $70 per share for PINS.

Paypal (PYPL) was in the news on Wednesday and again on Thursday as rumours of a potential bid for Pinterest (PINS) surfaced. Shares of both companies were trending heavily across news outlets as well as hectic trading in both stocks. PYPL finished lower by nearly 5% on Wednesday, while Pinterest surged nearly 13%. Lucky for some?

Pinterest (PINS) stock news

It appears to be a tweet from a Bloomberg reporter that first broke the news, and Bloomberg then broke the report, citing sources who did not want to be named. Paypal apparently has offered $70 per share for Pinterest in a mostly stock deal. The deal would be a large one, worth approximately $45 billion, making it one of the biggest ever social media deals and putting the sector back in play to use an old line. Paypal reportedly wants the deal to be in place before it announces results on November 8. How this breaking news will affect that timeline now is unknown.

Reuters did add: "The sources cautioned that no deal was certain and terms could change. They asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential." Neither Paypal or Pinterest responded to the reports. PYPL closed nearly 5% lower despite Wedbush saying, "[The] combination would be a significant positive for PayPal's ongoing monetization initiatives on both sides of its merchant and consumer platforms, especially if Pinterest's social commerce platform gets integrated with Honey's AI into PayPal's destination app."

Why is Pinterest (PINS) stock up?

PINS stock is now in play and will no doubt see increased attention from investors, analysts and merger arbitrage players. The line in the sand has reportedly been set at $70, so currently that gives around $8 potential profit based on Wednesday's closing price. That is the risk premium involved in the deal and merger arbitrage that players will make their own minds up about. The deal also being largely in stock rather than cash is a dampener in our view. Cash is king! Always.

The amount of discount versus an announced (this is rumoured) deal price represents the risk that the deal may not go ahead. The larger the discount, the higher the perceived risk. Often if a target company is highly prized and the deal looks solid, the target stock price rises above the bid price as investors bank on a third party entering the bidding war. This is what happened with Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Canadian National Railway (CNI) and Canadian Pacific (CP) both competed for the deal.

Pinterest (PINS) stock forecast

The technical picture is less important with such strong news flow. This will be dominated by the likelihood of the deal going through. The fact that it appears to be for mostly stock in Paypal (PYPL) and not cash adds further uncertainty. The value of Paypal shares is what will also be an added variable. Technially, PINS stock has just filled the gap from earnings back in July. It has also retraced up to the 200-day moving average.