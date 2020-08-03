PINS Stock Price: Pinterest power play to extend as users explode in coronavirus times

- NYSE: PINS is set to kick off August by extending its gains, challenging all-time highs.
- Pinterest's stock surged on Friday after its earnings report showed a 39% growth in users.
- Coronavirus-led lockdowns pushed new players into pinning photos, a trend that may continue.
Pinterest is enjoying its time in the sun – while many people are unable to enjoy the summer due to coronavirus lockdowns. The San Francisco-based tech company never was in the spotlight the same way that its some of its Californian peers had – but now is its moment.
The website and application that allow users to pin images on virtual boards reported a whopping 39% to 416 million monthly active users – a strong and steady base that may allow further growth. Staying at home has led more people to look for cooking photos, finding activities for children – and also purchasing products on the site.
Revenue advanced by 4% yearly to $272 million, topping analysts' estimates of only $252 million. While Pinterest lacks profits – its adjusted loss rose to around $38.4 million, investors are watching growth figures and foreseeing future gains.
PINS stock quote
NYSE: PINS is set to kick off August trading up by 2% to $35.25, closer to the 52-week high of $36.83. That modest increase would follow Friday's frenzy – a leap of over 36% or $9.10. It is essential to note that Pinterest hit a 52-week trough of only $10.10.
Support lines include the pre-surge level of $25, which was also the pre-COVID-19 high point. Further down, NYSE: PINS has support at around $18, which was the launching board for the recent increases. Resistance awaits at $40, a round number.
The broader stock market is set to open higher on hopes for further fiscal stimulus and tentative signs that the US coronavirus curve is beginning to bend lower. On the other hand, US coronavirus deaths continue rising.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.