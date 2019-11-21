Philly Fed's Manufacturing Index improves to 10.4 in November vs. 7 expected

- Philly Fed's Manufacturing Index came in stronger than expected in November.
- US Dollar Index largely ignored the data and stays in range below 98.
The economic activity in the Third Federal Reserve District's manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger pace than expected in November with the Philadelphia Fed's Manufacturing Index improving to 10.4 from 5.6 in October and beating the market forecast of 7.
"The indexes for current shipments and new orders both fell: The current new orders index decreased 18 points, while the shipments index decreased 9 points," the publication read. "Both the unfilled orders and delivery times indexes remained positive this month, suggesting higher unfilled orders and slower delivery times."
The US Dollar Index failed to capitalize on the upbeat data and was last seen moving sideways near the 97.80 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs near 1.11 amid trade hopes
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.11, trading at the highest since November 5. Hopes that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are improving the market mood and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2950 as Conservatives solidify their lead
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.2950 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.
Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment
Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments.