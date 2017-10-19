Philly Fed survey index rises - Nomura

Philly Fed survey index rises - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura explained that the Philly Fed survey business conditions index rose to 27.9 in October from 23.8 in September.
Key Quotes:
"This appears consistent with strong incoming data on new orders and shipments in recent months. Moreover, manufacturing output excluding autos has been on the rise relative to a year ago."
"The Empire State survey’s topline index for October jumped earlier this week, also reflecting improvement in activity. Details of the Philly Fed survey remained strong, but moderated slightly. The new orders and shipments indexes remained positive but fell, decreasing 9.9pp and 13.4pp, respectively. Employment indicator improved."
"The number of employees index rose sharply to 30.6 from 6.6, and the average workweek rose to 19.4 from 11.9. The prices paid index increased 3.7pp to 38.1, suggesting continued pressure on input prices. Today’s report appears consistent with steady growth in the manufacturing sector."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.