Philippines: Record economic contraction in 2020 – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting review the latest GDP figures in the Philippines.
Key Quotes
“The Philippine economy continued to post a contraction, albeit narrower decline of -8.3% y/y in 4Q20 (3Q20: revised upward slightly to -11.4% from -11.5%), after prolonged movement restrictions, a series of typhoons in Oct-Nov, and lower income weighed on household spending, investment, tourism-related industries, and agriculture & fisheries output. The 4Q20 GDP reading came in line with our estimate (-8.2%) but below Bloomberg consensus (-7.9%), sending the nation’s economy into a -9.5% tailspin for the entire year of 2020 (2019: +6.0%).”
“The pace of growth recovery may continue to be constrained by a prolonged period of movement restrictions and practising of social distancing given the rise of new coronavirus variant and uncertainty surrounding the inoculation… We maintain our 2021 full-year GDP growth target at 7.0%, partly aided by favourable base effects, further improvement in export sector, and continued policy support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.3700 as stocks resume advance
GBP/USD is in recovery mode as demand for the greenback eased. Nerves over the retail-trade craze continue. Vaccines´ developments also weigh on sentiment. US data awaited.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: Is this Game fair?!
Gamestop (GME) shares collapsed on Thursday as brokers put restrictions in place on options trading, taking new positions and hiked margin levels. Retail investor fury on brokers' restrictions gets political attention.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Elon Musk buys Bitcoin igniting the next bull run
Speculators in the cryptocurrency community are in a beast mode as Bitcoin swings higher. In less than an hour, Bitcoin has recovered from $32,000 to trade above $36,000. The massive move has already started to impact the altcoins, which have been showing enormous rally signals.
US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 90.80 ahead of data
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now fades the initial uptick to the 90.80 region and returns to the 90.60/50 band at the end of the week.