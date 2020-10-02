Philippines: Interest rate seen unchanged through 2021 – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting reviewed the latest interest rate decision by the central bank of Philippines (BSP).
Key Quotes
“Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), as expected, maintained its overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate unchanged for the second straight meeting at a record low of 2.25%... Correspondingly, both the overnight lending and deposit rates were kept steady at 2.75% and 1.75% respectively. The reserves requirement ratio (RRR) for commercial banks was also left untouched at 12.00%.”
“Today’s rate decision came as the inflation outlook remains consistent with the central bank’s assessment at lower projection rates for 2020-2022, global economic activity has stabilised in recent weeks, and there are encouraging signs of recovery in domestic economic activity. Downside risks to the inflation outlook could mainly emanate from potential disruptions to domestic and global economic activity amid the ongoing pandemic. Hence, BSP reckons a continued rate pause will allow previous measures to further work their way through the economy, while the gradual easing of restrictions and sustained government efforts should help lift market sentiment and aid the economic recovery in succeeding months.”
“In sum, the overall tone of the latest monetary policy statement is deemed slightly more upbeat than Aug’s statement. This infers higher odds for a prolonged rate pause by BSP going into 2021. In addition to this, BSP Governor also stated in an interview with ANC’s Market Edge on 21 Sep that monetary authorities are likely to maintain the current monetary setting over the next two years to help the economy fully recover from the impact of the pandemic… As such, we keep our view that BSP will leave both the RRP rate and RRR for commercial banks unchanged at 2.25% and 12.00% respectively through 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Last pre-NFP elections set to shake markets after Trump's coronavirus news
US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 850,000 positions in September, down from 1.371 million in August but showing an ongoing recovery. Markets are focused on President Trump's announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. Eurozone inflation figures missed expectations with Core CPI hitting 0.2%. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold holds steady near 1-1/2 week tops, above $1900 mark ahead of NFP
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1890 are and jumped to 1-1/2-week tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.