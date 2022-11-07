“Recognising the BSP’s strong intention to keep pace with the US Fed’s actions and the US Fed’s crucial statement of a higher terminal FFTR this morning, we now expect the RRP rate to be raised by another 50bps at the final MB meeting next month (15 Dec), taking the RRP rate to end the year at 5.50%. BSP is likely to continue its rate hike path in 1Q23 to match the projected US Fed’s actions before taking a pause from 2Q23 onwards.”

“BSP Governor Felipe Medalla stressed that “it’s not an off-cycle move as the rate hike will take effect after 17 Nov”. He added that the pre-announcement is necessary to maintain interest rate differential with US rates in order to temper any impact on the country’ exchange rate (PHP) and at the same time, to fulfil its price stability mandate.”

“Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) joined US Fed’s hawkish camp again this morning (3 Nov), pre-announcing a 75bps rate hike ahead of its next Monetary Board (MB) meeting that is scheduled on 17 Nov as well as the release of the Oct inflation data (tomorrow, 4 Nov) and 3Q22 GDP numbers (on 10 Nov). This will bring the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate to 5.00%, overnight deposit rate to 4.50% and overnight lending rate to 5.50%, effective from 17 Nov.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.