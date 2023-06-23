Philippines: BSP paused its hiking cycle in June – UOB

Given that inflation expectations remain in line with the central bank’s assessment and the currency (PHP) stability is currently preserved, we think BSP will continue its rate pause campaign for the rest of the year. At the same time, it will also exercise caution in its response to the Fed’s latest hawkish remarks as BSP is still mindful of the potential impact of narrowing interest-rate differential on PHP. BSP also reiterated in its statement that the central bank “remains prepared to resume monetary tightening as necessary…” and ongoing price pressures continue to warrant close monitoring. Hence, the incoming release of inflation data on 5 Jul and 4 Aug, real GDP outturn for 2Q23 (10 Aug), as well as the outcome of FOMC meeting on 25-26 Jul are important factors, which will influence the next BSP rate decision on 17 Aug.

BSP made a slight tweak in its inflation projections for 2023 (at 5.4% vs 5.5% projected in May, UOB est: 5.3%) and 2024 (at 2.9% vs 2.8% previously, UOB est: 2.5%) as well as introduced a 3.2% inflation forecast for 2025 in today’s meeting. These latest baseline projections continue to suggest a gradual return of inflation to its 2.0%-4.0% medium-term target band amid lingering upside risks from supply chains, domestic policy changes, and weather conditions.

As expected, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) left its overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate unchanged at 6.25% for the second straight meeting. It cited that cooling inflation readings and indications of moderating economic activity over the policy horizon allowed the central bank to continue taking a pause in its monetary policy tightening to further assess the lagged effects of past interest rate hikes since May 2022. The decision is also consistent with the guidance from policymakers since last month (22 May).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.