Following the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, Pfizer vaccine’s emergency use authorization (EUA) could mean it would be available as early as December, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an MSNBC interview late-Tuesday.

Key quotes

“Pfizer's vaccine could receive FDA Emergency Use Authorization may by the end of November.”

“Doses then becoming available to high-risk groups by December.”

Market reaction

The above comments failed to have any impact on the market mood, as investors remain cautiously optimistic amid surging coronavirus cases globally and vaccine hopes.

S&P 500 futures keep losses around 3,535 region, down 0.17% on the day.