Pfizer reaches multi-year agreement with Gilead to manufacture remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Pfizer Inc announced on Friday that it reached a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and supply Gilead's investigational antiviral remdesivir treatment for COVID-19.
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment ahead of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' all-important Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.4% on the day at 3,330.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was last seen gaining 0.46% on the day at 93.20.
