Pfizer (PFE) Stock News: Pfizer Q4 EPS misses $0.42 versus $0.48 expected, sales beat

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q4 Earnings Per Share (EPS) below expectations on Tuesday, with PFE beating analyst expectations on sales. Sales numbers came in at $11.7 billion versus $11.43 estimate.

PFE stock additional takeaways

Pfizer (PFE) also raised its FY21 EPS guidance to $3.10-$3.20 and its sales guidance to $59.4 -$61.4 billion versus the $56.7 billion estimate.

Market Reaction

Pfizer shares are trading moderately higher in Tuesday's pre-market session at $35.90, up 0.4%.

