Pfizer (PFE) Stock News: Pfizer falls on EPS miss, vaccine to add $15b in 2021 revenue

Pfizer reported Q4 EPS below expectations on Tuesday and the shares fell in early trading. Pfizer did say that its Covid-19 vaccine should add around $15 billion to 2021 revenues.

Additional takeaways

Pfizer (PFE) disappointed investors before the market opened on Tuesday, missing EPS but beating on sales. Pfizer (PFE) raised guidance for 2021 and expects to deliver 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the US by the end of May.

Market Reaction

Pfizer shares are trading nearly 3% lower on Tuesday at $34.87.

