Pfizer Inc. (PFE stock) vaccine price gives it an edge over other pharmaceutical stocks

- NYSE: PFE is falling again, responding to coronavirus vaccine competition.
- Pfizer Inc's cheaper immunization cost may help it get an edge.
- A COVID-19 vaccine distribution pilot in four states could also help the firm gain traction.
Being first does not mean staying on top – Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) stunned the world by announcing 90% efficacy in their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. However, as discussed at the time, other initiatives were breathing down its neck – and using the same Messenger RNA technology.
Pfizer CEO Abert Bourla and BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin had little time to celebrate. Exactly a week after the big news, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) released its own preliminary results showing an efficacy rate of 94.5%, beating Pfizer. That is only one advantage that Moderna CEO Stephane Stéphane Bancel has over his rivals.
See MRNA Stock News: Moderna has room to rally as coronavirus vaccine has five advantages over Pfizer's
Other coronavirus stocks may also outshine NYSE: PFE when the pharmaceutical firms behind them publish results from their Phase 3 immunization trials. AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) also use mRNA technology to teach the body how to fight covid.
Nevertheless, the Pfizer/BioNTech solution has one significant advantage over Moderna and perhaps other coronavirus contenders – cost. According to the Guardian, Pfizer's price tag is around £30 for two doses, while Moderna's solution is set to cost up to £45 for the same treatment. That could mark a difference for governments aiming to vaccinate large populations.
Another edge that the New York-based pharma giant could have is an early distribution pilot. It will begin shipping doses to four distinct American states – Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, and New Mexico. Working with different types and densities of the population will help the firm down the road.
NYSE: PFE Stock
NYSE: PFE is down around 2.8% on Tuesday, extending its falls from Monday, when Moderna came out with its news. At the time of writing, shares are changing hands at just above $36. It has pared its gains triggered by its own covid vaccine announcement. Support awaits at $35 and resistance at around $40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales missed with 1a meager increase of only 0.3% in October. Fed Chair Powell is awaited.
GBP/USD holds high ground amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, holding onto high ground. Hopes of an EU-UK post-Brexit deal are boosting the pound. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit
Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.