Pfizer Inc. (PFE Stock): Vaccine faces competition, price pressured, other pharmaceutical stocks eyed

NYSE: Pfizer has been shedding some ground after the initial vaccine euphoria.

Potential delays due to low storage temperatures have cooled down investor enthusiasm.

Competition from other vaccine efforts may also be weighing on Pfizer Inc.

Being first does not always mean coming out on top. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) excited the world on Monday when it announced a 90\% efficacy for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The interim results were analyzed by an external committee and relied on the first details out of a 43,000-strong Phase 3 trial.

Pfizer's stock jumped on the news, and other experienced even stronger gyrations. Shares of airlines such as American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) or travel firms like Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) soared. On the other hand, lockdown-related companies such as Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) fell sharply.

How close is the world to immunization? Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, reacted with excitement to the news. When asked if life could get back to normal in the spring, he answered "Yes, yes, yes."

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has said that 90% is "just extraordinary" and expressed hope it could be available in December for those who need it most.

Fauci also said that the successful use of the Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) approach and spike proteins is also good news for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). The Massachusets-based pharma firm is also conducting a Phase 3 trial for its coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (BNTX) may have been the first, and others may be next. Apart from Moderna, Britain's AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) may report positive results for their efforts in the upcoming week.

Pfizer's announcement came on the same day as Novavax, Inc. (NVAX stock) also announced progress in its covid immunization project. Overall, NYSE: PFE has significant competition from other coronavirus stocks.

NYSE: PFE Stock

NYSE: PFE has dropped by 1.33% or $0.52 to $38.68 on Tuesday. It is changing hands marginally higher in Wednesday's pre-market trading. Pfizer's stock is currently below the fresh 52-week high of $41.99 but well above the late October lows of $35.28.

