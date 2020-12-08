Pfizer Inc (PFE Stock) News: Gains as the world awaits FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

NYSE:PFE adds 2.26% on Monday as global markets edge lower to start the week.

Investors and the world await FDA approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Pfizer applies for emergency use authorization in India.

NYSE:PFE has cleared up some of the confusion surrounding reports that the pharmaceutical giant would have issues meeting its quota of its vaccine dose once the FDA approves it for emergency use. Pfizer’s stock added 2.26% on Monday to close the first trading session of the week at $41.25, which is just a few cents below its 52-week highs as investors have piled back into Pfizer in anticipation of a big year ahead due to its COVID-19 vaccine being distributed around the globe.

December 10th marks the date that the FDA and other medical agencies will discuss the Emergency Use Authorization that Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have applied for in hopes of getting their vaccine distributed by the end of the year. BioNTech also saw its stock rise on Monday as the German biotech company added 4.75%. It is a big week for the two companies as their vaccine candidate, named BNT162b2, is leading the great race known as Operation Warp Speed. Countries such as the UK, Canada, and the United States, are all expecting to have usable vaccine doses within 24 hours of FDA approval, which could be as early as the end of this week.

PFE stock price news

Pfizer has also recently applied for Emergency Use Authorization in India as well which represents not only one of the largest populations on the planet, but one of the largest groups of positive COVID-19 cases with nearly 10 million. Pfizer is not the only company that is focussing on India as British rival AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has also applied to have its vaccine candidate distributed throughout the Indian subcontinent.