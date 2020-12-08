Pfizer Inc (PFE Stock) News: Gains as the world awaits FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

- NYSE:PFE adds 2.26% on Monday as global markets edge lower to start the week.
- Investors and the world await FDA approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Pfizer applies for emergency use authorization in India.
NYSE:PFE has cleared up some of the confusion surrounding reports that the pharmaceutical giant would have issues meeting its quota of its vaccine dose once the FDA approves it for emergency use. Pfizer’s stock added 2.26% on Monday to close the first trading session of the week at $41.25, which is just a few cents below its 52-week highs as investors have piled back into Pfizer in anticipation of a big year ahead due to its COVID-19 vaccine being distributed around the globe.
December 10th marks the date that the FDA and other medical agencies will discuss the Emergency Use Authorization that Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have applied for in hopes of getting their vaccine distributed by the end of the year. BioNTech also saw its stock rise on Monday as the German biotech company added 4.75%. It is a big week for the two companies as their vaccine candidate, named BNT162b2, is leading the great race known as Operation Warp Speed. Countries such as the UK, Canada, and the United States, are all expecting to have usable vaccine doses within 24 hours of FDA approval, which could be as early as the end of this week.
PFE stock price news
Pfizer has also recently applied for Emergency Use Authorization in India as well which represents not only one of the largest populations on the planet, but one of the largest groups of positive COVID-19 cases with nearly 10 million. Pfizer is not the only company that is focussing on India as British rival AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has also applied to have its vaccine candidate distributed throughout the Indian subcontinent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.