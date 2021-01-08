Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s jointly developed coronavirus-19 vaccine seems to have rendered effective against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new covid strain found in the UK and South Africa, as revealed by a laboratory study conducted by the US pharma giant Pfizer.

“Laboratory study conducted by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the Covid-19 vaccine was effective in neutralising the killer virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein,” per Reuters.

Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists, said: “It was encouraging that the vaccine appears effective against the mutation, as well as 15 other mutations the company has previously tested against.”

"So we've now tested 16 different mutations, and none of them have really had any significant impact. That's the good news," he said. "That doesn't mean that the 17th won't."

Market reaction

The risk sentiment received a fresh boost on the encouraging news, downing the safe-haven US dollar index from daily tops of 90.03.

The spot was last seen trading at 89.87, modestly flat on the day.

The upbeat news adds to the US stimulus optimism, boding well for global stocks and US Treasury yields. The S&P 500 futures advance 0.40% while the 10-year Treasury yields rally 2.70%, as of writing.