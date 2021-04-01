Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine appears highly protective against South Africa variant

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech announced on Thursday the updated results that include participants inoculated for up to six months showed their COVID-19 vaccine was around 91% effective at preventing the disease, per Reuters.

"Data positions it to seek full regulatory approval for the COVID-19 shot from the US authorities," the company further noted. "Data shows COVID-19 vaccine appears highly protective against the South Africa variant."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following this headline and the S&P 500 Futures were last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 3,978.