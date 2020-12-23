Pfizer/BioNTech to supply US with 100 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Wednesday that they will be supplying the US with 100 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by Reuters.

All 200 million doses purchased by the US is expected to be delivered by July 31, 2021, the statement revealed.

Additional takeaways

"The US government will pay $1.95 billion for additional 100 million doses."

"The US government also has the option to acquire up to an additional 400 million doses of the vaccine."

"Companies will deliver at least 70 million of additional doses by June 30, 2021, with remaining 30 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, 2021."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat after this announcement and the S&P 500 Futures were last seen gaining 0.2% on a daily basis.