Following the footsteps of AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNtech has 94% effectiveness after two jabs, per Reuters. As per the news, "The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies."

However, Bloomberg cites 22.7% American having no plans to get vaccinated. "Low levels of vaccinations in some regions could pose a problem for local authorities trying to reopen schools and businesses seeking to get staff back into the workplace, as well as more cases of the disease," said the news.

Risks got another boost...

Although the US citizens aren't sure about getting immuned, markets cheered the vaccine news amid the persistent risk-on mood. This follows Wall Street's strong closing on Wednesday and a jump in the US 10-year Treasury yeilds. As a result, S&P 500 Futures can start Thursday on a firm note, which in turn should offer extra strength to the commodities and Antipodeans.

