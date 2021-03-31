Pfizer announces positive topline results of COVID-19 vaccine study in adolescents – Reuters

Pfizer-BioNTech announced on Wednesday that their COVID-19 demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses in participants aged 12-15 years old, as reported by Reuters.

"Companies plan to submit these data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as soon as possible to request expansion of emergency use authorization," Reuters further noted.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment for the time being. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.1% on a daily basis at 3,951.