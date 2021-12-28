PFE Stock Price: Pfizer Inc rises as new COVID-19 antiviral pill gains FDA approval

- NYSE:PFE gained 0.83% during Monday’s trading session.
- Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill gains FDA approval, but comes with some warnings.
- Moderna falls for a fifth straight session as shareholders ask more of the company.
NYSE:PFE has performed well over the past month, and with a brand new COVID-19 treatment on the way, 2022 could be another profitable year for the pharmaceutical giant. On Monday, Pfizer’s strong December continued as the stock gained 0.83% and closed the first trading day after Christmas at $59.20. The broader markets continued the Santa Claus Rally as the final week of 2021 kicked off with all three major indices closing the session in the green. The markets were once again paced by the NASDAQ which added 1.39%, while the S&P 500 was right on its tail, gaining 1.38% to start the week.
Pfizer officially received FDA approval last week for its COVID-19 antiviral pill called Paxlovid. The pill was approved for anyone who exhibits mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and is over the age of 12. Paxlovid is aimed at patients who have additional underlying conditions that could exacerbate the effects of the coronavirus, which could lead to hospitalization or extreme reactions. The pill is not without its warnings though as the FDA warns that one of the drugs in the cocktail could be hazardous to patients who are already taking certain types of antidepressants or blood thinners.
Pfizer stock forecast
Pfizer’s rival Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been mired in a downtrend as the stock fell for the fifth straight session to open the week. On Monday, the Financial Times reported that Moderna shareholders are demanding that the company allow access to its COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries. Much of the debate revolves around why Moderna is still charging so much for the vaccine despite receiving government funding. Shares of Moderna were down 1.24% on Monday and have lost over 23% during the past five trading days.
