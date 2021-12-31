PFE Stock Price: Pfizer Inc jumps as vaccine and antiviral pill demand continues to rise

- NYSE:PFE gained 1.42% during Thursday’s trading session.
- The FDA will approve vaccine boosters for teenagers on Monday.
- The CDC reports the vaccine is safe for children as Omicron Variant continues to spread.
NYSE:PFE might be in for a monster year in 2022 if the demand for vaccine doses continues to rise at its current pace. Shares of Pfizer gained 1.42% and closed the trading session at $58.40. As 2021 comes to a close, Pfizer investors should be happy that the stock has returned over 58% this year alone. Still, with the billions of dollars in revenues that the COVID-19 vaccine is bringing in, Pfizer’s stock may not even have most of its potential baked into its price yet. As a comparison, shares of vaccine competitor Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have gained 125%, and that is after a near 50% drawback in the stock price from earlier this year.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
In recent vaccine news, the FDA is set to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for teenagers between the ages of 12-15 on Monday. The agency is also shortening the time period between the second dose of the vaccine and the first booster from six months to five. As countries around the world continue to see rising cases of COVID-19 heading into the end of the year, health agencies are ensuring that patients are able to get as much protection as possible.
Pfizer stock forecast
As for children, the CDC is reporting that the first studies are showing that the COVID-19 vaccine has not been harmful. This comes on the heels of a report that thousands of children have been affected by the Omicron variant that has been spreading across the United States and other regions of the world. This is one of the first strains of the virus that has affected children with these kinds of numbers, so the CDC report may be coming at an opportune time.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after testing 1.1300 in quiet day
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.1300 in the early European session but managed to reverse its direction. As liquidity conditions remain thin heading into 2022, the pair is trading with modest gains around 1.1330. US stocks markets will be open on New Year's Eve but bond markets will close early.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on New Year's Eve
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, slightly off the monthly highs amid light trading. EU's Sefcovic said, “London has breached a great deal of trust.” Britain aims for ‘surge hubs’ as virus cases refresh record highs. New Year’s Eve trades to restrict cable's moves.
Gold consolidates weekly gains below $1,820
Gold is trading in the upper half of its weekly range but seems to be having a difficult time rising above $1,820 with the 10-year US T-bond yield holding above 1.5%. The yellow metal stays on track to close the third straight week in the positive territory.
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market
Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up.