PFE Stock Price: Pfizer Inc jumps as vaccine and antiviral pill demand continues to rise

NYSE:PFE gained 1.42% during Thursday’s trading session.

The FDA will approve vaccine boosters for teenagers on Monday.

The CDC reports the vaccine is safe for children as Omicron Variant continues to spread.

NYSE:PFE might be in for a monster year in 2022 if the demand for vaccine doses continues to rise at its current pace. Shares of Pfizer gained 1.42% and closed the trading session at $58.40. As 2021 comes to a close, Pfizer investors should be happy that the stock has returned over 58% this year alone. Still, with the billions of dollars in revenues that the COVID-19 vaccine is bringing in, Pfizer’s stock may not even have most of its potential baked into its price yet. As a comparison, shares of vaccine competitor Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have gained 125%, and that is after a near 50% drawback in the stock price from earlier this year.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

In recent vaccine news, the FDA is set to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for teenagers between the ages of 12-15 on Monday. The agency is also shortening the time period between the second dose of the vaccine and the first booster from six months to five. As countries around the world continue to see rising cases of COVID-19 heading into the end of the year, health agencies are ensuring that patients are able to get as much protection as possible.

Pfizer stock forecast

As for children, the CDC is reporting that the first studies are showing that the COVID-19 vaccine has not been harmful. This comes on the heels of a report that thousands of children have been affected by the Omicron variant that has been spreading across the United States and other regions of the world. This is one of the first strains of the virus that has affected children with these kinds of numbers, so the CDC report may be coming at an opportune time.