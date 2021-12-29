PFE Stock Price: Pfizer Inc falls as CDC changes stance on COVID-19 quarantine time

- NYSE:PFE fell by 2.01% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- The CDC has reduced the quarantine period for those who are positive for COVID-19.
- The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pills are ordered in Germany.
NYSE:PFE is making headlines for its COVID-19 booster efficacy as investors are beginning to show vaccine news fatigue with the pharmaceutical giant. Shares of Pfizer fell by 2.01% on Tuesday and closed the trading day at $58.01. News outlets are reporting that the latest booster from Pfizer only has an efficacy of ten weeks, which has raised some concerns with how often people will need to take these additional shots. With the current Omicron variant strain running wild through countries around the world, it seems investors were showing Pfizer that they are not impressed by the small windows of protection these boosters offer.
On top of that, on Tuesday the CDC officially relaxed its quarantine period for those who test positive for the coronavirus from ten days to five moving forward. The decision comes as the Omicron variant cases surge through the US. The health agency has reported that the Omicron variant seems to be transmitted the easiest in the two days after symptoms develop, and with rising vaccination rates, the CDC has stated that the quarantine period can be safely reduced. This decision has been met with some criticism, although the CDC has stated that the effects of the Omicron variant seem to be milder than previous strains.
With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Pfizer has started to receive orders for its recently approved COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid. The company has officially received orders from Germany and Israel, as well as US states like Nevada and Arizona. Paxlovid’s Phase 2 + 3 clinical trial revealed an 89% reduction in serious disease symptoms, hospitalization, and death, when patients were treated early enough.
