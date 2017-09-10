Peru expected to keep rates unchanged – BBH

In opinion of analysts at BBH, the Peruvian central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.5% at this week’s meeting.

Key Quotes

“Peru central bank meets Thursday and is expected to keep rates steady at 3.5%”.

“CPI rose 2.94% y/y in September, just within the 1-3% target range. The bank has been cutting rates at every other meeting since it started the easing cycle in May. As such, we look for the next 25 bp cut to 3.25% at the November 9 meeting”.