PEPP likely to remain main instrument in ECB's December stimulus package – Reuters

The Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) is likely to remain the main instrument in the European Central Bank's (ECB) December stimulus package, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sources further told Reuters that policymakers are debating whether to channel the part of the upcoming stimulus via the Asset Purchase Programme (APP).

Market reaction

The shared currency showed no immediate reaction to this headline. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at fresh daily highs, gaining 0.7% at 1.1721.