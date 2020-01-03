Pentagon: US forces killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Soleimani

The US military, Pentagon, officially announces that US forces killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Soleimani at Baghdad airport on Thursday.

Pentagon’s statement read: "At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization".

Further, the Iranian state TV also confirmed the death of Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani.

The risk sentiment has taken a big hit in Friday's Asian trading on escalating US-Iran geopolitical worries, boosting the safe-haven bids for the yen, gold and Swiss franc at the expense of the equities, Treasury yields and Wall Street futures. Meanwhile, oil prices are the biggest beneficiaries of the latest Mid-East conflict, with markets expecting the situation to worsen after the US' major escalation.