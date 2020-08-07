PENN Stock Price: Penn National Gaming Inc. wins big after beating estimates

- NASDAQ:PENN shoots up 14.25% as the casino industry begins to reopen.
- The Barstool sports-betting app is set to launch in September.
- Penn’s iCasino online gambling platform provides revenue growth of 108% over the last quarter.
NASDAQ:PENN has rewarded patient investors with a new 52-week high on Thursday as shares spiked after the company reported its second-quarter earnings at the opening bell. The gambling industry stalwart was able to beat analyst estimates by posting a loss of $1.69 per share versus Wall Street estimates of $2.06 per share. PENN also reported a year over year decline in revenues of 75% – a figure that would normally cause panic amongst investors. Nevertheless, such is the state of earnings calls during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially in industries like gambling – which were hit hard by closures.
Moving forward, Penn Gaming has announced the release of its Barstool sports-betting app in September. The app would be a timely addition to the firm’s portfolio – especially with the scheduled return of the NFL and NCAA sports seasons. If Penn’s iCasino online gambling platform is any indication of the popularity of mobile sports betting – the Barstool app would be an instant stream of revenue when it launches.
PENN Stock Forecast
Penn Gaming also announced that 39 of their 41 casinos around America have reopened, albeit with strict social distancing guidelines in place for customers. The return of professional sports should provide an instant impact to Penn’s bottom line via sports-betting on their digital platforms. While all of this news is promising for Penn, investors need to be wary of a couple of risks. First, with social distancing rules in place, a lower volume of customers could have a long-term effect on revenues. Second, a subsequent wave of COVID-19 could shut all of the casinos down once again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold consolidates near record highs, flat-lined around $2060 area ahead of NFP
Concerns about escalating US-China tensions pushed gold to fresh record highs on Friday. A goodish pickup in the USD prompted some profit-taking amid overbought conditions.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD has lost the 1.31 level as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.