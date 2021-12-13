Peloton Interactive (PTON) Stock News and Forecast: Peloton brings Mr. Big back from the dead

And just like that, he's back! Nice tagline.

Peloton (PTON) releases a new ad featuring Mr Big from Sex and the City.

Peloton shares had tumbled on the death of the fictional character.

And just like that, he's back. A smart and savvy advertising campaign has seen Mr. Big back from the dead as rumours of his demise were greatly exaggerated. Social media went into overdrive last week as it appeared that the famous Sex and the city character Mr. Big had died of a heart attack after exercising on a Peloton bike. We should of course point out here that Mr. Big is a fictional character in a TV show. That though did not stop Peloton shares from falling over 5% on Friday. Peloton shares have been tumbling since the last earnings report but many analysts were puzzled by this latest move lower, especially as indices had recovered and Peloton would be seen to benefit from any further omicron lockdown.

Peloton (PTON) stock news

The Sex and the City spin-off is called "And just like that" and that appeared to be what happened to poor old Mr Big in the first episode. In response Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and a member of Peloton health and wellness advisory council, said "“Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.”...“More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modification. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while your ride, so you can do it safely.”

Now though Peloton has released an ingenious advertisement featuring Mr Big (actor Chris Noth) and Ryan Reynolds. "and just like that...he's alive"

Peloton (PTON) stock forecast

The stock though remains under pressure, resistance at $40 and $45. The next strong support is at $28.